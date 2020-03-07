Pep Guardiola: I wish Marcus Rashford will play for Manchester United vs Manchester City | Soccer news





Marcus Rashford has scored four goals against Manchester City, but will not be able to add to that account this weekend

Pep Guardiola says he is disappointed that Manchester City does not face Marcus Rashford in the Sunday derby.

Manchester United striker Rashford is out of play for a back injury and will not have the opportunity to add to the four goals he previously scored against City when the teams meet at Old Trafford, live Sky sports.

The 22-year-old has been on target twice against City this season and his absence should facilitate Guardiola's planning.

However, the head of the City has looked beyond that and feels it is a shame that he is not involved in the Premier League clash.

He said: "I have always said from day one that I became a manager that I like to play against a complete team of my opponents."

"I would have loved to play against (Eden) Hazard at the Bernabeu. I don't like to see Rashford out or (Harry) Kane against Tottenham. I'd rather play against the best players and all available players."

"Therefore, it is not good for United and is absent for the national team. I hope you can recover as quickly as possible. I would have preferred you to have played for them."

Guardiola says he doesn't know if it will now be easier to play against United because he knew that Rashford would be out before he started planning.

He said: "Right now I think of United and what players are available to play against us and after that I am no longer worried. I don't believe for half a second that he is not there."

"I think of (Anthony) Martial, (Daniel) James, (Bruno) Fernandes and (Odion) Ighalo if he plays, and the way they play: three or four different types of systems."

"Also the way we play, trying to solve and understand what we try to do, and the quality they have, the way they play, and try to get there and have a good performance."