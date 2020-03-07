Passenger's "medical issue,quot; causes Carnival Cruise Ship to suspend landing at Long Beach – Up News Info Los Angeles

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – There was a "medical matter,quot; aboard the Carnival Panorama cruise on Saturday morning that forced passengers to stay on the ship for longer than expected, according to Carnival Cruise Line officials.

The guests went to social networks demanding answers for the delay. Some expressed fear that it could be related to the global outbreak of coronavirus.

A Carnival Cruise Line employee, cruise director Matt Mitcham, shared on Facebook that the passenger does not meet the requirements of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the risk of coronavirus, but officials still had questions.

"Our medical team on land is in direct contact with the authorities and we hope to disembark shortly," Mitcham said.

No details of the passenger's medical problem were revealed.

No additional information was provided.

This is a developing story. Please check the updates.