Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford leaves the hospital after leaving the court during the NBA News game

Orlando coach Steve Clifford was discharged from the hospital on Saturday morning, hours after he left the court in the third quarter of the Magic's victory by 132-118 over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

The team said Clifford was taken to a Minneapolis hospital due to illness, but has since been discharged and "authorized to resume all training activities."















Highlights of the Orlando Magic clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves in week 20 of the NBA



According to the club, Clifford underwent tests and was diagnosed with dehydration before being discharged from the hospital.

Assistant Ty Corbin ran the club for the rest of the contest after Clifford left the game.

Clifford, 58, has had health problems in the last decade. In 2013, two stents were placed in his heart.

Two seasons ago, while training the Charlotte Hornets, he missed 21 games to deal with an accumulation of serious physical complications that included chronic headaches and were largely attributed to a lifestyle that allowed very little sleep.

Clifford has a training record of 266-289 in the NBA, including a 70-75 mark with Orlando.

