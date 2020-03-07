Old man with missing dementia in Westminster – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An 85-year-old man suffering from dementia is missing in Westminster.

Thanh Van Han was last seen wearing a red jacket, brown pants, black shoes and possibly a hat.

%MINIFYHTMLe19da02b2bd56757aec43eb0d7931f4113% %MINIFYHTMLe19da02b2bd56757aec43eb0d7931f4114%

Han's family said he left his home on Larkspur Drive for a routine walk around 10:30 a.m. on Friday and did not return home.

%MINIFYHTMLe19da02b2bd56757aec43eb0d7931f4115% %MINIFYHTMLe19da02b2bd56757aec43eb0d7931f4116%

There is no known destination or areas it frequents, according to police.

The authorities have classified it as "at risk,quot;.

Anyone with information about Han's whereabouts should call Westminster police at 714-898-3315.