Old man with missing dementia in Westminster – Up News Info Los Angeles

WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) – An 85-year-old man suffering from dementia is missing in Westminster.
Thanh Van Han was last seen wearing a red jacket, brown pants, black shoes and possibly a hat.
Han's family said he left his home on Larkspur Drive for a routine walk around 10:30 a.m. on Friday and did not return home.
There is no known destination or areas it frequents, according to police.
The authorities have classified it as "at risk,quot;.
Anyone with information about Han's whereabouts should call Westminster police at 714-898-3315.