Old Dominion blames Coronavirus for its support of the C2C 2020 Music Festival

WENN / Judy Eddy

In its published statement, the country group announces that they will not fly to the United Kingdom and Ireland for the festival of three venues, claiming that the safety of their team is their top priority.

Group of countries Old domain He retired from the presentations at the C2C 2020 Music Festival due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

The bandmates issued a statement on Friday, March 6, revealing that they would not make the trip to the United Kingdom and Ireland for the three venue festival, headed by Darius Rucker, Eric Church Y Luke combs, at the end of this month (March 13 and 15).

They have also ruled out shows in Germany, Holland, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

"With the growing uncertainty and (the) unpredictable nature of the virus that is spreading throughout the world, the safety of our entire team is the top priority," says the group's statement.

Shires It will replace Old Dominion, making them the first artists in the UK to perform on the main stage of C2C.

The festival is now in its eighth year.

<br />

Concerns about the coronavirus have also decimated the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, with bosses on Twitter, Facebook, Netflix, Apple and more programs and presentations of the event, while several acts have ruled out travel plans until the pandemic is under control.

<br />

As WENN went to the press, both the Coachella festival in California in April and the Glastonbury weekend in England in June are scheduled to continue as planned without the acts being withdrawn.