OG Chijindu of Basketball Wives files a lawsuit against Evelyn Lozada

In October 2019, Evelyn Lozada, the Basketball Wives alum, filed a lawsuit against Ogom "OG,quot; Chijindu for defamation, however, now, OG is fighting back. TMZ recently reported that Chijindu has claimed that Lozada often hits people with libel claims, and this in particular caused a medical scare.

The documents obtained by the news publication state that Chijindu's reaction to the demand was so bad that he had to be hospitalized. In addition, OG accused Lozada of using lawsuits as a way of obtaining publicity and financial gain.

The reality star listed several lawsuits filed by Evelyn Lozada in the past. As previously reported, Evelyn's defamation lawsuit dates back to when OG called her racist, which Lozada said led to a loss in collateral and financial gains.

Reportedly, the incident in question was when Lozada published an image of a laughing orangutan, which OG claimed was racist. Later, Lozada tried to obtain a restraining order but was denied. Due to the supposed stress of the suit, OG responds with his own suit accusing her of inflicting "emotional distress."

In response to accusations of racism, Lozada has repeatedly denied them, but referred to his use of the word N during a Basketball Wives October meeting. All the Basketball Wives According to reports, the drama has led Evelyn's hesitation to re-enroll in the program.

In February of this year, Ricki Mathers reported that Evelyn was not so excited about the idea of ​​appearing in Basketball Wives as it used to be

Mathers says his last season on the show was one of his worst, and during a question and answer session, the reality star said he was probably going to leave the reality show. When asked if he would return, Evelyn said succinctly, "most likely, no."

Another fan asked about her ex-husband, Chad Ochocinco, with whom he separated. The star said that "crying weighed more than laughter," so it was time for them to separate. He added that both sides have since moved.



