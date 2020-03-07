Oakland School District will cut staff to close the big budget deficit – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX) – The Oakland Unified School District will cut nearly 100 positions to close a multi-million dollar budget deficit.

The new cuts will be added at the close of the schools that will occur at the end of the school year.

School board president Jody London admitted that the cuts will affect schools and students, adding that the district simply has no options.

Oakland Unified has a budget deficit of $ 20.2 million for the next fiscal year. To close that gap, the school board voted on Wednesday to take advantage of reserve funds and lay off approximately 100 workers as of July 1. Many of them include office administrators who provide support services to teachers.

Many students and parents are angry about the new cuts. The district is already closing and merging some schools, including Kaiser Elementary, to save money.

"It's really frustrating and devastating. This is his third school and he's in third grade, so we've already been through a lot of changes," said Kaiser's mother, Marisol Padilla, referring to her son who will have to find a new school later. of the end of the school year.

"I feel terrible. I think it's really bad and I really don't think they have an answer as to why they are doing it," said Naomi H., a third-grade student at Kaiser Elementary.

District officials blame the decrease in enrollment and the state funding formula for the deficit. The district also gave teachers a salary increase after a one-week strike.

"I am not going to buy it. I think there was poor fund management in the past and, now, our children are paying for that," Padilla said.

Some parents demand that the district eliminate their district police department, but the school board estimates it would only save $ 1.5 million a year, which is not enough to close the gap.

Students say the cuts will affect the quality of their education.

"It's like a traumatic experience. I feel it may be more difficult in the future after this," said Noah H., a fifth-grade student at Kaiser Elementary.

The Oakland Unified will have to make even more cuts next year. They are looking for more school closings and mergers in the coming months. They are also studying the impact of closing the district police department.