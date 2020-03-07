Nvidia's GeForce Now loses 2K Games titles, after Activision and Bethesda

%MINIFYHTMLfdc6fa0e2520391db1fd01b9a186b25d11% %MINIFYHTMLfdc6fa0e2520391db1fd01b9a186b25d12%

Nvidia said today that the game editor 2K Games is withdrawing its library from the company's GeForce Now cloud game service at the request of 2K.

"At the request of the publisher, keep in mind that 2K Games titles will be removed from GeForce NOW today. We are working with 2K Games to re-enable their games in the future," said Nvidia community administrator, Cory Banks, in a post on the Nvidia forums. When asked for a comment, Nvidia pointed out The edge to this blog post on February 20.

2K publishes the BioShock trilogy, Borderlands Serie, Civilization games and the NBA 2K series, among others

%MINIFYHTMLfdc6fa0e2520391db1fd01b9a186b25d13% %MINIFYHTMLfdc6fa0e2520391db1fd01b9a186b25d14%

2K publishes the BioShock trilogy, Borderlands Serie, Civilization games and NBA 2K series, among others. Therefore, the editor's withdrawal is a big loss for GeForce Now, which just came out of the beta on February 4. Nvidia now offers a premium version of the cloud game service as a "public test,quot; for $ 4.99 per month, however, the change to charging customers for the service has caused a wave of game deletions. 2K withdrawing its games from the service follows the outputs of the Activision Blizzard and Bethesda games last month, which means that many popular titles are not available to play in the new public service.

%MINIFYHTMLfdc6fa0e2520391db1fd01b9a186b25d15% %MINIFYHTMLfdc6fa0e2520391db1fd01b9a186b25d16%

2K has not responded to a request for comment, and Activision Blizzard and Bethesda have also not explicitly said why they withdrew their games. The three publishers allowed their games in GeForce Now while in beta, but at least in the case of Activision Blizzard, Nvidia reportedly never got permission to keep Activision Blizzard titles in GeForce Now after he left beta and He started charging people money for it (there is still a very limited free level of GeForce Now). Presumably, Bethesda and 2K Games had their games removed from GeForce Now for similar reasons probably due to some form of licensing dispute.

The promise of cloud gaming services seems excellent: broadcast all your games in high fidelity over the Internet without worrying about whether or not your computer, console or phone has the hardware to run it. But like the mix of hard-to-track content we see in streaming services, the early days of cloud games have shown that similar types of licensing problems can dictate what games you can actually broadcast. My colleague Nick Statt wrote an excellent article in which he analyzed the situation that I recommend you read to better understand the complexities at stake with a service like GeForce Now.