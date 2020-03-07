Norway sends F-35 to Iceland for NATO air surveillance for the first time – Defense Blog

The Norwegian Luftforsvaret (Royal Norwegian Air Force) has sent four F-35 Lighting II fighters to monitor Iceland's airspace, marking the first overseas deployment for the most advanced fighter of the Royal Norwegian Air Force.

NATO's air surveillance mission in Iceland, formally called airborne surveillance and interception capabilities to meet Iceland's peacetime preparedness needs, is responsible for monitoring airspace in Iceland and its surroundings, while ensuring that all air traffic be identified. Because Iceland has no military, the Allies provide this service on a rotating basis.

The F-35 Lightning II is a poaching, supersonic and versatile fighter designed to meet the requirements of the United States and allied defense forces worldwide for affordable next-generation hunting. It will replace a wide range of old fighter and attack aircraft currently found in US Air Force inventories. UU., The Navy, the Marine Corps and the Allied Defense Forces.

The distinctive features of the F-35 program (affordability, survival, sustainability and lethality) are achieved through the use of the most modern military aircraft technologies, cutting-edge production facilities and a high degree of coincidence.

More than 490 aircraft have been delivered, including 134 in 2019, and they operate from 21 bases worldwide. More than 975 pilots and 8,585 maintainers have been trained and the F-35 fleet has exceeded more than 240,000 accumulated flight hours.