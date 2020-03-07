North Texans move forward with spring break plans amid concerns about the coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM) – At DFW airport, families are heading for their spring break vacations, but not without their worries.

MariAnne and Kristin Francis will visit her sister in Utah. It is usually one of the most anticipated trips of the year, but this year the sisters say there are some concerns.

"I'm scared to even be at the airport right now, but I hope to get to Utah and come back without getting sick," MariAnne said.

Here locally, several school districts have published their plans for spring break and recommendations when it comes to travel.

FLAT ISD:

The campuses and buses are thoroughly cleaned.

CDC guidelines monitoring

Students or staff traveling internationally, including cruise ships, are requested to complete a form informing the district

MANSFIELD ISD:

CDC guidelines monitoring

Students or staff traveling to countries with Level 2 or 3 CDC travel notices should inform school nurses before returning.

GRAPEVINE-COLLEYVILLE ISD:

CDC guidelines monitoring

Give students and staff a travel survey to complete before returning to school

If they travel to a Level 2 or 3 country, they are asked to quarantine for 14 days.

"I think if you take enough precautions you will be less exposed to that type of virus because I read some articles that say there are more diseases that cause more deaths than the coronavirus, so I don't think there is a potential risk of traveling," said the student. Juan Carlos.

"I'm just making sure I don't touch my face after touching other things," said MariAnne Francis. "Just be cautious, but I mean that if you do what you have to do, you can't help living your life."

"I'm just packing hand sanitizer in my suitcase and my backpack so I can store it in me," Kristin Francis said.

The airport cleaning teams perform periodic cleaning, focusing mainly on "high contact areas,quot;, such as door handles and ticket kiosks.