Nonprofit payments for thousands of 8th grade Monterey County students to see "Hamilton,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Not long ago, it might have seemed impossible to think of the story of Alexander Hamilton as a musical. The same could be said about the idea of ​​bringing every eighth grade student from Monterey County to the Orpheum Theater in San Francisco to see "Hamilton,quot; come to life on stage.

Give almost any 13-year-old child a ticket for a Broadway musical, and you can expect him to respond as Juan Moreno, a confirmed sports fan.

"I honestly thought it was going to be boring," Moreno said of his first trip to the theater. "But once, like, we arrived at halftime, I really like it."

Moreno is just one of the thousands of eighth grade students who took a bus trip from Monterey County to see the musical "Hamilton."

The students came from cities across the county: from Salinas to San Ardo, Parkfield to Prunedale, including Carmel and Castroville. Each eighth grade student has had the opportunity to see the presentation live. In total there were 6,000 students, accompanied by 3,000 chaperones.

The former county supervisor, Marc Del Piero, came up with this idea as a member of the board of the Dan and Lillian King Foundation. The nonprofit organization had reserved money specifically to educate eighth grade students in Monterey County about the United States Constitution.

"Every eighth grade student in Monterey County, whether in a public, private school, in a charter school or being educated at home, has the opportunity to receive a ticket to come here," Del Piero explained. .

The executive director of the board decided that the foundation could not throw his chance at a great opportunity.

"When (Del PIero) approached me for the first time, I thought I was crazy," recalled the executive director of the King Foundation, Stephen Collins. “(I said)‘ Do you want to bring 9,000 children and chaperones to San Francisco? OK. "And we did it! We did it!

And every eighth grade student means that, regardless of income level. In fact, the vast majority of students in the county are from low-income families. The County Office of Education says that 75 percent of its students cannot afford an experience like this. And the children who attended recognized that it was a fantastic opportunity for everyone.

"Not everyone can go here," said student Kayla Jamenez. "It's like one in life … it's not an event, but some people just can't come here."

Del Piero said that that is a large part of why the foundation spent $ 1.5 million on what it calls "The Draft Constitution."

"Some of these students, even though they live in Monterey County, had never seen the ocean before," said Del PIero. "Some of these students, the largest city they have been to is the city of Salinas."

And students like Adrián Hernández Jr. did their homework before the curtain rose.

"It puts more details in everything we learned in the classroom," explained Hernández Jr.

Olivia Garcia was impressed by the lyrics of the songs and how well those words related to Hamilton's life.

"The introductory song," Alexander Hamilton, "we analyzed that song," Garcia said. "Because it's a kind of brief summary of his life in a song."

For Kennedy Ríos, seeing Hamilton's character animated by others was inspiring.

"Everyone encourages him, everyone tells him:" You should do it! "Rios said." Prince Go to Princeton, "because they believe in him and that inspires me."

Ariana Díaz was impressed by how Hamilton served her country.

"He did many things for the United States," Díaz observed. "It helped shape what the United States is today."

And teachers like Mario Torres from Gavilan View Middle School said the all-day excursion culminates with the words of our Founding Fathers jumping from the pages of a textbook for all students.

"For these students to see the performing arts and how history really comes to life, it is a great opportunity to immerse yourself in history," Torres said.

Even George Washington himself, or at least the actor who plays "POTUS One," Darnell Abraham, loves the idea that students are in the audience.

"What better way to bring it to life and bring it to the minds of these children by inviting them to the room, as we say, the room where it happens," Abraham explained. "And in the process of providing some history to also provide some perspective."

And thousands more children from Monterrey County could have the same experience next year. The King Foundation agreed to fund the program again, if "Hamilton,quot; extends his career at the Orpheum Theater.

