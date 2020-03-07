No handshakes, no new citizens: the coronavirus stops Danish naturalizations

It was not clear how long the suspension would last or if all local mayors would follow the recommendation.

"Of course, this is a sad situation for those who now have to wait to become Danish citizens," said Mattias Tesfaye, the country's immigration and integration minister, in a statement. "But we take the recommendations of health authorities seriously. In this situation, we as a society must show unity to limit the spread of infection."

Local officials in Denmark hold at least two naturalization ceremonies each year, the conclusion of a long process for thousands of people in which the requirements include having residency for up to nine years, passing exams of Danish language, politics, history and society, and be financially self-sufficient.

Some mayors have eluded the handshake law by having male and female officials participate in the ceremonies. "It is against my ideology and conviction to have to force other people to have body contact," Thomas Andresen, mayor of Aabenraa, a city near the German border, told The New York Times.

For many, the recommendation to postpone last week was the last incongruity in a law they considered exclusive.

"It's absurd," said Peder Hvelplund, a socialist and green legislator, in an interview. "The road to Danish citizenship should be inclusion, not exclusion."

The delay could deprive some of their citizenship, Hvelplund added, because children under 18 who could have become Danish through the naturalization of their parents would probably have to start over if they got older.