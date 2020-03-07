Niwot's runner, Cruz Culpepper, moves rapidly towards greatness as a miler

BOULDER – Cruz Culpepper surprised his parents when he ran the mile in 4 minutes, 13 seconds when he was 15 to win a prestigious national high school encounter as the youngest competitor. He surprised them again when he ran 4:04 a year later.

Now, Culpepper is calling attention across the country as potentially the next big producer in this country.

He was about to break the iconic 4-minute barrier last month, running 4: 00.1 to become the third fastest 17-year-old player in US history. UU. Behind two of the best American runners: Jim Ryun (3: 59.0) in 1964 and Marty Liquori (3: 59.8) in 1967.

With his new milestone, the eldest son of Colorado royalty, Alan and Shayne Culpepper, both Olympic athletes in 2000 and 2004, has the fastest inland mile for a 17-year-old American.

"I was definitely a bit disappointed, but I think it's pretty good because it will still leave me hungry for the (outdoor) season," said the Lafayette resident about dropping a tenth of a second below the 4-minute mark.

When running at the University of Washington, which he will attend next fall, Culpepper knew that he had the opportunity to break 4 minutes in the final stretch and dove into the finish line, only to lose it in the blink of an eye.

"He was willing to literally dive into the line to try to break 4 minutes, (but) that was not the goal all the time," said his father. "It was like," I want to go and run to my physical state (level) and try to keep improving. "That is why, at the end of the day, I was not devastated. It was like,quot; I will have other opportunities and will continue working to achieve it. "

Cruz is confident that he will go under-4 in the outdoor season this year, but it won't be for Niwot High School, where he won two state 4A championships and two state cross country titles. Instead, senior executives plan to compete across the country against elite competition.

"I still haven't presented my season exactly, but I think it will come," Culpepper said of the sub-4 mile. "I think I have the potential to run a good amount under it."

Cruz was 26 months old when his father finished 12th in the marathon at the 2004 Athens Olympics. At the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Alan ran 10,000 meters. Shayne ran the 1,500 at the Sydney Olympics and 5,000 at the Athens Olympics. Alan was with Cruz in early February for a meeting on the same track in Washington when he ran 4: 01.66. Shayne was there with him on February 15 when he almost became the eleventh high school student in the United States. UU. In breaking the barrier of 4 minutes.

"It honestly didn't matter if I was less than 4 years old or a little over 4," Shayne said. "It was more fun to see him being able to insert himself in a field of the best university runners in the country and behave with confidence, run and not be scared."

Once the word of his time spread, his father received a text message from Alan Webb, a Culpepper Olympic teammate in 2004. Known for his intense intensity, Webb set the national mile record in high school in 2001 at 3: 53.43.

"In the true fashion of Alan (Webb)," Alan Culpepper said, "he was like,‘ Tell him to do it, 3:53! "

With a strange resemblance to his parents in temperament and gestures, Cruz is a sensible young man who wants to discover how good he can be, but does not get carried away by his achievements.

"It's really fun to see it, because we know deep down what it feels like to reach those milestones," Alan said. "We know how he is connected and we know that he really just wants to improve and run faster, which are good intrinsic reasons." If he had extrinsic motivations and was in all social networks and was moving in a direction that we did not think was sustainable in the long term, perhaps we would have intervened more, but he has always been hypercompetitive and hyper focused on his individual progression. It's only in your wiring. "

The oldest of four children, Cruz is also aware of the school. He is taking two college level courses at Front Range Community College.

"People see him as," Oh, wow, he's a great runner, "but we've also been able to see him become a great person," said Shayne Culpepper. “We are proud of him in all areas in terms of his character, his qualifications and his relationship with his brothers. For us it is a small part of who it is. "

Crossing to glory

Lafayette's runner, Cruz Culpepper, has already established himself as one of the best mile high school runners in the United States in history. Here are some facts and figures:

Faster mile times for 17-year-old Americans:

Jim Ryun, floor 3:59, 1964

Marty Liquori, 3: 59.8, 1967

Cruz Culpepper, 4: 00.1, February 15.

– 10 US high school students UU. They have broken 4 minutes. The record is 3: 53.43 (Alan Webb, 2001). To reach the top 10, Culpepper needs to run 3: 59.8, only 0.3 second faster than his public relations performance on February 15.

– If Culpepper breaks 4 minutes this year, he and his father, Alan, would be the first father and son to be in the sub-4 club while the son is still in high school.