Nikola Vucevic scores 28 to lead Magic beyond the T-Wolves 132-118 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead Orlando past Minnesota 132-118 on Friday night, although the Magic played most of the second half without coach Steve Clifford, who left in the third quarter due to illness

The Magic tweeted about Clifford's departure during the fourth quarter, saying the coach was being taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Assistant coach Tyrone Corbin took over in Clifford's absence.

Markelle Fultz added 24 points for the Magic, who broke a three-game skid by firing a better 60.7% of the season from the floor, even with second scorer Evan Fournier on the injured bench.

Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 29 points, including 19 in the third quarter. But the Wolves couldn't stop Orlando's most balanced attack and saw that their winning streak of two games ended.

Vucevic had his 34th double double and scored at least 20 points for the 30th time this season. DJ. Augustin scored 18 points, while Michael Carter-Williams had 17 and Terrence Ross 16.

After spending much of the commercial basket of the first half with the Wolves, Orlando began moving forward with a 14-4 race to close the second quarter. Then, the Magic opened the second half beating Minnesota 24-11 to take control of the game.

TIP-INS

Magic: Fournier missed the shootaround and is day by day with a hyper extended right elbow after getting hurt by diving for a loose ball during the loss on Wednesday night in Miami. He is averaging 18.8 points. Wes Iwundu started in his place and finished with eight points.

Timberwolves: The 14 field goals made by Beasley were the highest in his career. … C Karl-Anthony Towns (doll) missed his tenth game; The team said it would be reevaluated in two weeks. When asked if there is a possibility that he can return this season, coach Ryan Saunders said: "That is the collective objective, but as I said, we are looking for continuous healing and we have seen it so far." F Kelan Martin left in the second quarter with a sprained left ankle.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Magic: in Houston on Sunday.

Timberwolves: Complete his family home on Sunday against New Orleans.

