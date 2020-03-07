NHL closes changing rooms to the media amid coronavirus concerns

The NHL announced on Saturday that it will close the 31 teams' locker rooms due to coronavirus concerns, effective immediately, according to a Sportsnet report in Canada. The decision came on the recommendation of the Center for Disease Control.

Starting today, @NHL close the locker rooms to the media, on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control (@CDCgov) in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. The NBA, MLB + MLS is expected to continue. Media availability will take place in the formal area of ​​the press conference. – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 7, 2020

Press conferences will be held in a formal press area. Major League Baseball, the NBA and MLS are expected to follow suit soon. The Bruins play Saturday night against Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden.

According to the Associated Press, the women's world championships of the International Ice Hockey Federation have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.