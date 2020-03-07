NFL star Saquon Barkley & # 39; cheats & # 39; GF with the blonde BFF of Kylie Jenner! (Photos)

Kylie Jenner's best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, was caught by paparazzi who felt very comfortable with NFL star Saquon Barkley (NY Giants Running Back) MTO News found out.

The problem is that Saquon has a girlfriend, the mother of his baby, Anna Congdon.

Saquon and Stassie were seen getting comfortable as they left Mel & # 39; s Drive-In Diner in West Hollywood on Thursday night. The couple left the nightclub, Delilah, earlier in the evening and separately, but then met at Mel’s Drive-In Diner for a meal after the nightclub.

They were then escorted to a private room for private dinner with Kylie Jenner and her friends. But Stassie and Saquon Barkley were seen leaving the restaurant together around 5:03 am.

As the photos below show, Stassie and Saquon were seen walking together. The NFL was seen approaching the driver's passenger door. The beautiful blonde then put her bag in the car and is seen approaching a lot with Saquon sharing an intimate conversation while looking into his eyes.

Some on social networks describe Saquon's behavior with Stassie as a "trap."

Saquon, who is the star runner of the New York Giants, has a daughter with his longtime girlfriend, Anna Congdon, who has a great resemblance to Stassie.

Saquon and Anna were posted on Anna's Instagram, where they were recently in a couples retreat in January with Cleveland Browns star receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

Here are the pictures:

Here is Saquon's girlfriend / baby's mom: