Newcastle United Academy coach Natalie Henderson is the only coach who works in a Premier League academy

Newcastle United Academy coach Natalie Henderson has urged more women to be "brave,quot; and run for roles in the men's game before International Women's Day.

Henderson is a phase leader for the U14 team in Newcastle and is the only coach to work in a Premier League academy.

"It's nice when people say I'm a pioneer," said Henderson Sky Sports News.

"I like it, but I don't look like one. For me, I'm just a soccer coach and I'm doing what I love, really."

Henderson says the academy youth treat her the same as her male colleagues.

"If you are a good coach, then you are a good coach, regardless of whether you are male, female, black, white. A coach is a coach," he said.

"If you ask the boys, they will really say the same thing. They listen to me and pay attention to me. It's completely normal for all of us."

Newcastle Academy Manager Joe Joyce says that Henderson has become a valuable member of his staff.

"The affectionate attitude he showed with the players was something that I think was outstanding in the interview and was something we wanted in the building," he said.

"In the time he has been here, he not only made me think, but other staff members think about their role, what we do with these young players and how we can do better."

Henderson admits that he initially doubted that it was possible to train in the men's game, but now he is urging more coaches to follow in his footsteps.

"They should not think because it is the male game that they should not apply or have no chance," he said.

"We need women to step forward, be brave, ask questions and introduce themselves."

When asked about his future ambitions, Henderson added: "I've been an assistant coach in the past and I know I want to be the head coach of a high-level team."

"Whether male or female, who knows?"