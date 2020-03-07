NeNe Leakes says "F ** k Kenya Moore,quot; for this reason: "true Atlanta housewives fans,quot; must accept this new reality among the ladies

Now it's official, NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore will never be friends, and it's a reality that The true housewives of Atlanta Fans must accept.

In a preview of the new episode of the reality television series, the cast made a trip to Greece, where Cynthia Bailey tried to make Kenya and NeNe play well and failed.

NeNe called Kenya rude for refusing to accept her advice on how to save her marriage and get her husband, Marc Daly, back into her life.

An angry NeNe said: “Kenya rejected me at the table twice. She thought it would get under my skin. You didn't get under my skin, girl! She is really a sad woman because there is no need to say anything, "Thank you for at least trying."

She added: “I left all our drama aside, and as a married woman and as a woman who has been through things in her marriage, I just wanted to give her real advice. F ** k Kenya. Be clear. F ** k Kenya – and its bad skin! OK?"

In a recent interview with Kenya, she criticized NeNe's advice by saying, "You are simply making peace with people because you have to do it because you have no one else to film with or nothing else to do, you know? I just think she She has always felt very intimidated by my presence in the program … if you look at who she really is, you will see that she is extremely intimidated, jealous, envious, whatever you want to call it, of my presence in the program. "

NeNe also talked about the fact that he wanted to spit on Kenya: "I don't even know what was going through my mind at the time, but what I do know is that I didn't spit it out, but somehow, I wish I had. to be honest about it because I think some of the things that Kenya says are really nasty and dirty. And I feel that, girl, you just are – you probably need to be spit. You probably just need to be. And it may not sound great, but probably I should be spit. And I have no sympathy for her. I just don't. "

Those two keep fans talking.



