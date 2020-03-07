NASCAR training in Phoenix: starting order, pole for FanShield 500 based on qualifying results

%MINIFYHTML6cef3227fa10045125987f3991f070a311% %MINIFYHTML6cef3227fa10045125987f3991f070a312%

The 2020 NASCAR Cup series continues its swing on the west coast with the FanShield 500 in Phoenix Raceway.

Sunday's short track race should be intense, as six active drivers (Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch) have captured victories in Phoenix. Kyle Busch led 177 laps in the FanShield 500 last year on his way to the checkered flag, and is considered the favorite of bets ahead of other contenders like Harvick and Hamlin.

Will one of NASCAR's great hitters find a way to the winners circle once more, or will a sleeper make a splash?

Here is a look at the field for this year's FanShield 500.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race in Phoenix?

The qualification will begin at 2:35 p.m. ET and can be seen live on FS1. Return here to see the full results once the alignment is established.

