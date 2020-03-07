Muslims in India are punished for asking to be Indians | Asia

%MINIFYHTMLdf07a88ebbe19ac887f653c6cd96c07411% %MINIFYHTMLdf07a88ebbe19ac887f653c6cd96c07412%

On February 24, Hindu nationalist crowds descended in northeastern parts orf India capital, New Delhi, and wreaked havoc for four days, targeting Muslim businesses and homes. Finished 50 persons They were killed and hundreds were injured in the violence.

After the attacks, I visited one of the most affected neighborhoods, Shiv Vihar, and witnessed the destruction.north. While Hindu stores and residences looked largely intact, most Muslim homes and businesses were destroyed to the core. The burgent remains of the Muslim family possessions – refrigerators, televisions and cars – They were scattered through the narrow streets of the neighborhood.

%MINIFYHTMLdf07a88ebbe19ac887f653c6cd96c07413% %MINIFYHTMLdf07a88ebbe19ac887f653c6cd96c07414%

While a neighborhood mosque was charred, another named Auliya didn't seem affectedd from the outside. yesut inside, I discovered that it was also a Charred, shattered mess. The Hindu residents of the neighborhood seemed to continue their lives in a normal way, but the Muslims were nowhere to be seen: they had all gone in search of security. relief camps created by the government.



%MINIFYHTMLdf07a88ebbe19ac887f653c6cd96c07415% %MINIFYHTMLdf07a88ebbe19ac887f653c6cd96c07416%

The riots that left Shiv Vihar in ruins were triggered after the The two-week sit-in in Delhi against the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which opponents say discriminates against Muslims, were attacked by Hindu nationalists.



Anti-CAA PRotests in Delhi had been peaceful since the beginning People gathered to sing patriotic songs, wave Indian flags, recite the Indian constitution and listen to speeches about freedom, solidarity and secularism.. TThe protesters, many of them women, demonstrated nothing but loyalty to their country, but this did not stop. the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of portraying them as "traitors,quot; and turning them into main targets for vigilante attacks.



In the pre-election period of the Delhi assembly on February 7, for example, the BJP He carried out a vicious campaign aimed at Muslims in the city. Anurag Thakur, the junior finance minister, prompted the crowd at an election rally to shout "shoot the traitors". Another minister, Parvesh Verma, swore that the protesters would be "sent to pack,quot; within a few hours of a BJP victory, adding that if they were not controlled, "they would rape and kill."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, implicit the The protesters are anti-India and pro-Pakistan.

Modi called the ongoing protests a "conspiracy,quot; designed to undermine the "harmony of India." Shah cprotesters flattered hare raised slogans such as "Jinnah Wali Azaadi (We want Jinnah-style independence)", suggesting that they demand the disintegration of India.



When the inevitable happened and the protesters were attacked, violence spread rapidly throughout Delhi. Authorities did little to ease tensions, while police faced accusations of looking at each other. path.



Many observers compared the attacks in Delhi on previous episodes of community violence. In fact, the history of post-independence India is full of such incidents.

This most recent episodee was neither the biggest nor the most violent in the recent history of India. However, for careful observers in India, what happened last month wass in a Different category.

To understand what he does these attacks unique and, therefore, more frightening, remember two other episodes of inter-communal violence in the recent history of India: the massacres of Sikhs in Delhi in 1984 and the pogroms of 2002 aimed at Muslims in the state of Gujarat.

The roots of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence date back to an armed separatist uprising that formed in the state of Punjab in the mid-1970s. As the the movement grew in power, the combatants began to organize violent attacks in Delhi and other northern cities. In 1983, the leader of the movement, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, and some of his most prominent followers took refuge in the Golden Temple, the most sacred Sikh shrine located in Amritsar in Punjab, to escape arrest.



In June 1984, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ordered the Indian army to expel Sikh militants from the temple. More than 500 people were killed during the operation, including many Sikh civilians.

He does notOn October 31, 1984, two Sikh guards killed Gandhi at his residence in New Delhi in retaliation. His murder triggered a fur.and in At the end of three days of non-stop carnage, 2,800 Sikhs were dead.



The Gujarat pogroms of 2002 followed a similar scenario.



On February 27, 2002, a fire on a train carrying Hindu pilgrims killed 59 people in Godhra, Gujarat. The passengers were Hindu pilgrims, returning from Ayodhya after a religious ceremony at the site of the Babri mosque. The mosque was demolished 10 years before, by Hindu crowds who claimed that it was built on the ruins of a temple dedicated to Ram, an important deity of the Hindusmeter.



ORno official investigation concluded that the fire on the train was accidental, caused by someone cooking or smoking inside a car, but the Supreme Court dismissed this report as "invalid." The Indian authorities finally concluded that the train was set on fire by Muslims. The incident caused an explosion of anger in the Hindu community and killed more than 1,000 people, most of them Muslim.



The massacres of Sikhs of 1984 and the pogroms of 2002 against Muslims in Gujarat had much in common.

In both cases, the police were accused of abandoning their supervisory duties, either by remaining liabilities or in some cases helping and instigating The murderers.

Both instances were also marked by acts of extreme violence never before seen in communal clashes in India.

In 1984, Sikh men and boys were equipped with tires on fire around their necks so that their deaths were slow and painful. Sikh women, on the other hand, were repeatedly broken and forced to see their husbands and children be killed.

In 2002 in Gujarat, many men and boys were dismembered and burned. Ehsan Jafri, a former member of Parliament, for example, was cut into pieces and burned despite repeatedly seeking help from people he knew in the state government.

Another important similarity between these two horrific episodes of violence were accusations of government complicity.

In 1984, local congressional leaders in Delhi were accused of helping and inciting troublemakers, while the central government faced accusations of turning a blind eye to violence. In 2014, a research team organized jointly by two leading civil society organizations, the Popular Union for Democratic Rights and the Popular Union for Civil Liberties, he found that the attacks against members of the Sikh community in Delhi and its suburbs "were the result of a well-organized plan marked by acts of both deliberate commission and omission by important Congress politicians." Four years later, Sajjan Kumar, who was a prominent deputy at the time of the riots, was sentenced to life imprisonment for "inciting crowds to kill Sikhs."



In Gujarat, similar accusations were directed to the state BJP government. Modi, who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, was accused of not stopping the violence and indirectly encouraging some of the Hindu troublemakers. During its deliberations on the Gujarat riots, the Supreme Court of India even compared The government of Modi al de Nerón, the Roman emperor who fiddled while Rome burned. In 2012, Modi was acquitted of complicity in violence by a Special Investigation Team appointed by the Supreme Court, but human rights groups continue to accuse him of tacitly supporting the troublemakers.

Last month’s anti-Muslim attacks on Delhello had allI know characteristics.



However, there is one aspect that distinguishes last month's events from historical cases of community violence.

Both the Sikh massacres and the Gujarat pogroms began in response to the alleged atrocities committed by the members of the target community.s. The anti-Muslim violence last month in Delhi, however, was not "revenge,quot; for nothing. It was not preceded by a major infraction against the Hindu majority. The Muslim community did nothing that could remotely justify retaliation. The only thing they had done in the weeks leading up to the attacks was to protest peacefully against the country's new and discriminatory citizenship law. Therefore, unlike 1984 and 2002, there was no apparent cause for violence.



This time, Muslims were punished, just for being Muslims and asking to be Indians.



And because of this, the attacks last month mark the beginning of a new and frightening chapter in Indian history. Hindu mobs, authorized by the central Hindu nationalist government, no longer seem to need a reason to attack minorities.



This indicates that for minority communities in India, the future is now darker and scarier than ever.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.