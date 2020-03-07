Murrieta Valley High School closes when officials wait for the results of the employee's coronavirus test – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Riverside County school is taking precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19.

Authorities said Friday that a Murrieta Valley High School employee is showing symptoms of a disease and is being tested for coronavirus after recently traveling to a country with a known outbreak.

The school is temporarily closed as that employee is tested for the virus. Meanwhile, the campus will be disinfected.

%MINIFYHTMLcfe3c05df360b1f4f9cfd1dbfc3161a911% %MINIFYHTMLcfe3c05df360b1f4f9cfd1dbfc3161a912%

"The health and safety of our students is our first concern," said Pat Kelley, Superintendent of the Murrieta Valley Unified School District. "This decision was made to guarantee your health."

Some parents showed up at the school on Saturday morning for regularly scheduled weekend activities, not realizing the closing after an announcement was sent via email on Friday night.

"They don't say who, what, so it's worrying because we don't know if our children were exposed to him," said the mother, Sarai Mendoza.

Public health officials said 71 students may have contacted the employee being tested for coronavirus and were told to quarantine as a precaution.

"While I want to assure MVHS students, families and staff that the risk of transmission is low, I support the school district's decision to temporarily close the school until the tests are completed," said Cameron Kaiser, Health Officer Riverside County Public.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday in response to the outbreak as cases in the state continue to grow.

"The state of California is deploying all levels of government to help identify cases and stop the spread of this coronavirus," Newsom said. "This emergency proclamation will help the state to further prepare our communities and our health care system in case it extends more widely."

Until March 4, Riverside health officials said there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus acquired locally in Riverside County. A county resident who was on the Diamond Princess cruise was positive but is currently in a medical center in Northern California. Authorities said that person has not been in Riverside County since he was diagnosed.

Riverside County residents are encouraged to monitor the county's coronavirus website for the latest news about the disease.