Mulvaney out, Mark Meadows as Trump's chief of staff | Trump News

Under fire for his handling of the coronavirus crisis, US President Donald Trump announced a major personnel review on Friday, naming North Carolina politician Mark Meadows as his new chief of staff and replacing Mick Mulvaney, who has been acting in office for more than a year.

Trump announced the surprise reorganization of staff in a series of tweets Friday night, saying Mulvaney would become the United States special envoy for Northern Ireland.

"I have known and worked with Mark for a long time, and the relationship is very good," he wrote, thanking Mulvaney, who never shook his "actor,quot; title, "for serving the Administration so well."

The movement, which has been rumored for a long time, makes Meadows, who announced that he was not seeking re-election for his seat in the House, effectively Trump's fourth chief of staff since taking office in 2017.

In 2012, while looking for a seat in Congress, Meadows suggested that the then president of the United States, Barack Obama, be sent "to his home in Kenya or wherever he is," entering into the dubious controversy that the president Number 43 was not born in the United States.

At that time, businessman Trump was also involved in the controversy.

Meadows was also involved in a sexual harassment scandal that involved his former assistant principal.

Trump's decision to name Meadows comes when his administration has faced criticism for his handling of the new outbreak of coronavirus.

Mulvaney had been leading the interinstitutional response to the virus until Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the entire government effort more than a week ago.

Mulvaney has been marginalized inside the White House for months, assuming an increasingly narrow role.

And Trump has been watching the change for months, but he wanted to wait until after the accusation, according to a person familiar with his thinking, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Mulvaney's allies, however, had ignored the rumors of his impending departure and had said as recently as last month that he planned to stay at least during the November elections.