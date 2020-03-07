More than 40 Minnesotans quarantined on the Grand Princess cruise after 21 cases of coronavirus on board – Up News Info

There are more than 40 Minnesotans in quarantine, among others, on the Grand Princess cruise off the coast of California, after 21 people on board tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Grand Princess has about 3,500 passengers and crew members on board that were traveling from Hawaii to San Francisco on a one or two week trip.

The person with a confirmed case in Minnesota got off the ship on February 21, along with 25 other Minnesota residents. Two dozen of them showed no symptoms of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health says that another Minnesotan on the ship experienced symptoms of the disease, but they finally tested negative. The positive adult said they began experiencing symptoms on February 25.

Other passengers on board have been quarantined in their rooms since Thursday afternoon.

Medical professionals took samples of 45 passengers and crew members and sent them to a laboratory for analysis. Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday that 19 crew members and two passengers of the 45 samples taken had tested positive for the coronavirus.

US officials are deciding where to dock the ship, but for now it is circling in the waters in front of San Francisco. The authorities want me to dock at a non-commercial port and have everyone on board be tested.