Monitoring of the Coronavirus Outbreak concert industry before the SoCal festival season – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A week after growing concerns about the coronavirus postponed the Korea Times Music Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, reports speculated about how the virus could affect the upcoming season of the Southern California music festival.

According to the Los Angeles Times, artists, reserve agents and promoters monitor the spread of the disease.

"It's very difficult to know. This was going to be one of the busiest summers for festivals and stadium shows, so any interruption will have an impact," said Dave Brooks, senior concert and live tour director for Billboard.

"If there are cancellations, and if it's a bad year for the industry, (the main concert promoters) Live Nation and AEG could probably weather it, but it could be a death sentence for some independent promoters."

On Friday, South by Southwest announced that the city of Austin officially canceled the popular film, music and media festival based in Austin, Texas.

“The city of Austin has canceled the March dates for SXSW and SXSW EDU. SXSW will faithfully follow the instructions of the city, "the festival announced.

“We are devastated to share this news with you. "The show must continue,quot; is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. Now we are working on the ramifications of this unprecedented situation, ”the festival wrote on its website.

According to The Times, Kim Saruwatari, director of public health for Riverside County, said the county is very aware of how COVID-19 could affect the Coachella del Indio Valley Music and Arts Festival that is scheduled from 10 to 12 and from April 17 to 19.

“One of our tasks is to survey any important event in the county over the next few months, and we have been communicating with the organizers to have conversations. We are not ready to pull the trigger of anything, but we want to make sure we can protect the community, "Saruwatari told The Times.

The organizers of the Korea Times Music Festival, which was scheduled for April 25, announced that the 18th annual event was postponed "due to the growing threat of uncertainty of the coronavirus and the concern for the health and safety of all artists, fans and staff. "

Days later, the sensation of K-pop BTS canceled the shows in Korea that were to start their world tour "Map of the Soul,quot;.

The band has two shows scheduled at the Rose Bowl on May 2 and 3. It was not immediately clear if Korea's canceled shows would impact other parts of the tour.

On Wednesday, health officials in Los Angeles County declared a public health emergency for the new coronavirus, as six new cases, including a medical examination at Los Angeles International Airport, were confirmed Tuesday night, raising the total number of local cases confirmed to seven.