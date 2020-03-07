Millions of Mexican women attack for gender violence | News from Mexico

%MINIFYHTML47fb13011f48de0fbb10118f8f290ed211% %MINIFYHTML47fb13011f48de0fbb10118f8f290ed212%

Millions of women across Mexico are expected to attack gender violence on Monday.

It occurs after a year of countless protests against sexual harassment, abuse and murder.

Government figures show that men kill at least 10 women there every day.

John Holman of Al Jazeera reports from the capital, Mexico City.