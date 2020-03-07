Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal for finding a way beyond the tough West Ham | Soccer news



















Mikel Arteta, of Arsenal, admits that the victory over West Ham was one of those days when you have to find a way & # 39; of win

Mikel Arteta praised his Arsenal team for passing a tough test against West Ham and earning three valuable points in his quest for the Champions League standings.

Alexandre Lacazette left the bench to put a winner at 12 minutes of time, a goal that was finally given by VAR after being initially marked offside.

However, Arsenal had been pushed hard by West Ham threatened by the decline, with Michail Antonio missing several good opportunities for visitors at Emirates Stadium.

"We had the lucky moments we needed, but it was also because we had some really good individual performances in the back, sometimes to clear the ball, sometimes to save," said Arteta.

"I am very happy with the result because the big teams find the way, when they don't have the best day, which is obvious, it was not our best day in terms of performance: they find a way to win it."

"You can build from there and you can learn and you can take the positive and the negative in a much better way."

"The unity, the solidarity shown by the players, in the end pays the price. He did not pay the price a few days ago when he played Olympiakos here, but he did today."

Arsenal is now eight games undefeated in the Premier League and only five points behind Chelsea, fourth ranked, before the Blues clash with Everton in Sky Sports on Super Sunday. They will expect to take another step toward the first four when they face Manchester City live at Sky Sports on Wednesday.

However, Arteta insists that his team still has many more improvements to make before they reach the levels he wants them to reach.

"(We are) turning the corner in terms of results a bit, in terms of the things I want to see from my team, but now they tell me that I went around the ship, but that ship has yet to turn a few more times to see what we want to see, "he said.

"But it is part of the process, it does not happen overnight. There are many positive things we can take from the eight or nine weeks we have been here, but it will depend on the actions we have presented and will be related to the results."

Lacazette had started the game on the bench when Arteta favored Eddie Nketiah to start, and Arteta says a healthy competition is emerging between what he describes as his two main central strikers.

"I have two strikers at the moment that make my life difficult," he said. "At the same time it is very good. Both are scoring, both are in a good moment."

"I decided to play against Eddie today because of the type of defenders they had and the game plan we had, but knowing that Laca, if we needed a goal in the final moments, I was ready to do it."

"I saw immediately that he was alert, he was focused and I could see on his face that he was really determined to go out and score the goal as he did."

When asked why he does not consider Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Gabriel Martinelli as central attack options, Arteta explained that they are forced to cover the shortage in other areas, with Aubameyang on the left of the attack against West Ham, with the young striker Bukayo Saka behind him on the left side.

"Yes, they are (central strikers), but the balance of the team that we have at the moment to play in those positions on the left does not have five players because we are using one of them to play as a left back that is not a left back,quot; , said.

"So we are just trying to adapt to the situation we have."