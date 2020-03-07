Michael Malone worried about the Nuggets charity event when the coronavirus arrives in Colorado

%MINIFYHTML92d52384f01ab515225b243964cf10b311% %MINIFYHTML92d52384f01ab515225b243964cf10b312%

CLEVELAND – Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he was worried about the team's next meeting after multiple cases of coronavirus appeared in Colorado.

%MINIFYHTML92d52384f01ab515225b243964cf10b313% %MINIFYHTML92d52384f01ab515225b243964cf10b314%

The charity event is scheduled for March 16 as a meeting for fans at Vehicle Vault in Parker.

%MINIFYHTML92d52384f01ab515225b243964cf10b315% %MINIFYHTML92d52384f01ab515225b243964cf10b316%

"It's scary," Malone said in Saturday's round of shooting. "We have a team event to come, and I'm really worried about having that team meeting event because of what's happening."

On Friday, the NBA issued a memo that teams must prepare to play without fans, in case the league deems it necessary. The memo also said teams should identify "essential personnel,quot; in what would be the worst case scenario.

"Imagine if we had a game and it was like that," Malone said, referring to the empty seats at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. "That would be weird. The essential staff, as if not even everyone could be there. "

He added, jokingly, "I really hope they don't allow the media. … You definitely aren't considered essential."

Malone has been in constant communication with Steve Short, the Director of Sports Medicine for the Nuggets, and there are plans for the team doctor to address the team. The problem is that Denver is touring eight of the next 10 games.

"We haven't had our doctor to talk yet, but we're planning that for when we get back before Milwaukee (Monday), or something immediately after when we make that three-game trip to Dallas, San Antonio and the Lakers," Malone said. "It wasn't about if, it was about when and the answer is now.

"It's scary and it's real and it's something that I think the NBA is trying to advance as best it can," said Malone. "How do you get ahead of something you can't control? I know that in my 20 years in the NBA, it's the first time I've reached the potential point of playing games without fans, and I hope it doesn't come to that because fans are one of the best parts about our game. "