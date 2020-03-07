Member of a teenage gang arrested for Arlington arrest warrants found with 8 weapons, 1 reported stolen – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBDDFW.COM) – A member of a teenage gang in Arlington, which police were tracking for pending arrest warrants, was found in Dallas along with eight guns, at least one of them stolen.

Arlington police said Frederick Penn, 17, was arrested overnight and faces two charges of arrest for evasion of Arlington and Mansfield and a charge of prohibited weapons.

Police are tracking all firearms to determine where they come from.

Chief Will Johnson tweeted on Friday: “As part of our ongoing Violent Crimes Initiative, officers arrested a 17-year-old boy who was found to have 8 weapons and reported that 1 of them was stolen . Faces 2 counts of evasive arrest of Arlington and Mansfield and 1 prohibited weapon. "

Arlington police said the teenager, who has been involved in violent crimes in the past, has not been enrolled in school since 2017.