Melania Trump responds to haters by saying she doesn't care about the coronavirus crisis based on this message from her!

People are not convinced that the First Lady of the United States is interested in the entire Coronavirus crisis! That said, after being accused of not worrying about that, Melania Trump turned to social media to return the fire!

It seems that FLOTUS was not very happy with all the "negative,quot; comments she received from the "trolls,quot; accusing her of not worrying about the spread of the virus throughout the world during this time.

The criticism came after she took the time to help the workers in the White House tennis hall being built.

It seems that many people were upset because she was not spending her time and energy dealing with the dangerous virus that has infected approximately 101,400 and killed 3,400 people worldwide, in other words, it really matters!

‘I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavilion at @WhiteHouse. Thanks to the very talented team for their hard work and dedication, "he wrote next to a photo of the construction site.

I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative and question my work in the @White House Take the time and contribute something good and productive in your own communities. #Be better https://t.co/03sx0rq2Nx – Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 7, 2020

In response to hateful comments, Melania had some advice for critics: ‘I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative and question my work at @WhiteHouse to take the time and contribute something good and productive in their own communities. #Be better. & # 39;

Earlier, President Donald Trump announced that he had signed a $ 8.3 billion coronavirus expense bill in response to the "unforeseen problem."

In addition, he argued that although the deadly virus "came out of nowhere," he, along with his team, has been "taking care of him."

Meanwhile, everyone is advised to wash their hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds as often as possible.

In addition, no one should touch their mouth, nose and eyes before disinfecting their hands.

Of course, people should also avoid contacting other infected people or going to crowded places.



