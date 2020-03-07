Meghan McCain publishes the hand sanitizer warning note View

Are people sliding hand sanitizer in ABC studies? Sight Amid the shortage caused by the global panic caused by the outbreak of coronavirus?

Meghan McCain He posted on his Instagram page on Friday a picture of a small bottle full of hand sanitizer attached to a mirror, with a handwritten note that says: "Is it worth losing your job if you steal this?" She wrote in the legend, "Seen behind the scenes @theviewabc (laughing emoji) #coronavirus #contagion (five green germ emojis)"

Representatives for SightThe production companies did not immediately comment on the image shared by the co-host, the popular symbolic conservative voice of the popular panel talk show.

Dozens of people, especially in the United States, have exhausted supplies of hand sanitizers, face masks, disinfectant wipes, toilet paper, bottled water and other essential household items in stores in the middle of the coronavirus in recent weeks. until Saturday morning it has infected more than 104,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,500 in the last three months. Anyone who has traveled to particularly beaten countries, namely, China, where the virus originated, has been quarantined, as it has been reported that someone has been in contact with them.

In the USA In the US, 17 out of 335 confirmed infected people have died from the virus, which has no cure or vaccine. New York where Sight It is filmed, it is one of the 29 states that have a large number of cases, 45, with 22 new confirmed on Friday.