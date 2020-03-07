Meghan Markle urges equality before International Women's Day

Meghan markle It is still a role model.

Before International Women's Day (which is March 8), the Duchess of Sussex used her celebrity platform to spread a positive and motivating message about the defense of gender and racial equality.

On Friday, Meghan visited Robert Clack High School in East London, where she encouraged all students to raise, support and celebrate women.

"It is a great honor for me to be here today," his speech began. "When we thought about what I wanted to do for International Women's Day this year, for me, it was incredibly important to be with the women of our future. And that is all of you, the young women here, as well as you, the young men , which play a very important role in this. "

Meghan noted that the location of the school also played an important role, considering that it is in the Dagenham area.