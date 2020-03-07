Meghan Markle urges equality before International Women's Day

Ben Stansall-WPA Pool / Getty Images
Meghan markle It is still a role model.
Before International Women's Day (which is March 8), the Duchess of Sussex used her celebrity platform to spread a positive and motivating message about the defense of gender and racial equality.
On Friday, Meghan visited Robert Clack High School in East London, where she encouraged all students to raise, support and celebrate women.
"It is a great honor for me to be here today," his speech began. "When we thought about what I wanted to do for International Women's Day this year, for me, it was incredibly important to be with the women of our future. And that is all of you, the young women here, as well as you, the young men , which play a very important role in this. "
Meghan noted that the location of the school also played an important role, considering that it is in the Dagenham area.
For some background: in 1968, the drivers' strike made waves in the district, according to The Guardian.
The boycott caused many workers at the Ford Motor Plant to fight for equal pay. This movement also led to a union demonstration of women in the Trafalgar Square of the capital. In 1970, the Wage Equality Law of Great Britain was born.
"I think that coming specifically to your school made a lot of sense to me because of this social justice and the impact on which it is based," Meghan shared.
He urged students not only to use their voice on International Women's Day … but throughout the year.
"It's not just Sunday, not only International Women's Day, but every day … to remember the value we all bring to the table," he explained.
"Being in Dagenham is incredibly deep. Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really defend something they knew should be done," he continued. "… It is the best example of no matter how small you feel, how low you feel on the stairs or the totem, no matter what color it is, no matter what gender it is: it has a voice and you certainly have the right to defend what which is correct ".
Meghan was not the only one to speak that day. He asked if any young "brave,quot; wanted to share a comment for the national holiday.
"Who wants to come and say what he thinks is the importance of International Women's Day," he asked. "I know there will be one of you!"
16 years old Aker Okoye He got up and went to the podium to speak.
First Suits Star explained his reasoning for bringing a student to the podium.
"I think that is the point, in many societies no matter where you are, it is sometimes very easy to compartmentalize or isolate this idea that International Women's Day is only about women," he said. "But it's not … it's all of us."
He also encouraged young male students to continue respecting women in their lives.
"For young men, continue to value and appreciate women in their lives, and also set an example to some men who do not see it in the same way," he shared. "You have your mothers, sisters, girlfriends, friends in your life, protect them. Make sure they feel valued and safe."
"What is really key for all of you to remember, is especially to look at the people who paved the way for them to reach this point in their lives so they can have the access they have," Meghan said. "It's not just an opportunity to continue, it's a responsibility."
She added: "I encourage and empower each of you to really stay true, to defend what is right … to continue respecting each other."
In Meghan's final words, "Let's all get together to make International Women's Day something other than just Sunday … but frankly, it feels like every day of the year."