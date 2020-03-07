Meghan Markle provokes the anger of a member of the royal family with a new Instagram post

Meghan Markle has reportedly not had good relations with the royal family since she first officially entered in 2018. And a new report on Page Six states that Meghan's reputation in the family has been further damaged after a Bad time on social networks. Send.

More specifically, the Suits alum shared an Instagram post that supposedly diverted the attention of a big royal family ad.

The media mentioned above states that Camilla, Prince Charles's wife, was enraged when Meghan posted photos on her account visiting the National Theater on the same day as Camilla's speech at the World Women's Festival in London.

The Daily Mirror was the first to report that Camilla had planned her speech for about a year and that she was "devastated,quot; when the Suits Alum overshadowed his talk.

The duchess is shown here with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, presented at the national exhibition "All Kinds of Limbo,quot;, which is currently presented at the Tate Modern.

The insider who spoke with The Daily Mirror claimed that it was widely known that Camilla's speech would be that day, and it was assumed that it would have priority, however, perhaps Meghan and Harry's departure from the royal family changed their mind about staying True to that idea.

The website went on to say that Meghan "broke a promise,quot; not to overshadow the royal family member's speech against domestic abuse. Reportedly, Meghan has done something like this in the past.

In January, Meghan published in IG what bothered Buckingham Palace, because, at that time, Kate Middleton was in the middle of her child welfare campaign.

As noted above, Meghan and Harry's relationship with the rest of the family has been strained for years, however, it came to an end when they announced that they would leave in January of this year. The couple revealed that they wanted to get away from their real duties to work on their financial independence.

Some sources claim that his departure was brewing for years, however, Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein scandal was the straw that broke the glass, and Meghan and Harry finally decided it was time to get away from the royal family and the image that accompanied.



