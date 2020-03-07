Meghan Markle offers fans an update on baby Archie Harrison

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in the United Kingdom for their final round of commitments as members of the royal family. When they attended the Endeavor Fund Awards in London, the Duchess of Sussex gave an update on her 10-month-old son Archie Harrison to one of those attending the ceremony.

A woman named Claire Spencer told her Hi! Magazine who attended the awards ceremony with her husband Lee, who was nominated, and who spoke briefly with Markle. Spencer revealed that Markle said: "He is now 10 months old and involved in everything."

when I grow up I want to be Meghan Markle and have the kind of love she and Harry have pic.twitter.com/X8YvqQyHgt – jacey ✰ ･ ﾟ (@ LOVEONT0UR) March 5, 2020

This was a weird comment from Markle, as she and Prince Harry made it clear that they want their son to have a "normal,quot; life and keep it practically hidden from the public. The couple received criticism from some real experts for leaving Baby Archie in Canada with the babysitter while making their last appearance as royalty members.

Queen Isabel has also expressed disappointment at not seeing Archie. A source says that she is "disconsolate by the idea of ​​not seeing her great-grandson."

"The queen would love to have a relationship with Archie, but that seems unlikely to happen," the source said.

During Harry and Meghan's first public appearance together since Megxit, she wore a dress that hugged the figure of Victoria Beckham. Spencer says Markle made the comment about Archie Harrison after Spencer congratulated her on how amazing she looked.

During his speech, Prince Harry thanked the guests for supporting him and his wife during their departure from the royal family.

Meghan Markle said "I respect the ugly community (the royal family) but I refuse to participate,quot; pic.twitter.com/lCtsMgjqDf – Moira (@MoiraMoturi) March 7, 2020

"Meghan and I are very happy to be back here with you," said the Duke of Sussex. "Many of you have told me tonight that you support me, well, I am also here to tell you that I always have yours."

Thursday the first Suits The actress stopped to visit the Immersive Storytelling Studio of the National Theater. On Friday, Harry and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton officially opened The Silverstone Experience in Northamptonshire.

This weekend, Meghan and Harry will attend the Mountbatten Musical Festival, and the Duchess will also be part of the festivities that celebrate International Women's Day. They will make their last royal appearance with Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles on Monday in the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Ad

After that, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to return to Canada to be with their son, and will officially move away from real life on March 31.



Post views:

4 4