Meghan Markle got excited about Baby Archie at the Endeavor Fund Awards

What mother doesn't like to talk about her little one?

Thursday when Meghan markle and her husband Prince Harry attended the Endeavor Fund Awards in London, the mother of one spoke about her son, Archie harrison.

According to HI! In the magazine, an assistant said that during his brief conversation with Meghan, the 38-year-old woman talked about her son. The source said that Meghan told him: "She said & # 39; oh yes, well, he is ten months old and he is involved in everything & # 39;".

Meghan and Prince Harry returned to England this week for a handful of remaining royal commitments, as their official departure from high-ranking royal duties approaches March 31. It also marked their first joint appearance since they announced their royal departure.

During Prince Harry's speech at the awards ceremony, he thanked the guests for their tireless support during the last months since he announced that he would leave his royal duties, "Meghan and I are very happy to be back with you. Tonight I You said you support me, well, I'm here to tell you that I always have yours. "