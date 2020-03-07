Meghan Markle got excited about Baby Archie at the Endeavor Fund Awards

Shutterstock
What mother doesn't like to talk about her little one?
Thursday when Meghan markle and her husband Prince Harry attended the Endeavor Fund Awards in London, the mother of one spoke about her son, Archie harrison.
According to HI! In the magazine, an assistant said that during his brief conversation with Meghan, the 38-year-old woman talked about her son. The source said that Meghan told him: "She said & # 39; oh yes, well, he is ten months old and he is involved in everything & # 39;".
Meghan and Prince Harry returned to England this week for a handful of remaining royal commitments, as their official departure from high-ranking royal duties approaches March 31. It also marked their first joint appearance since they announced their royal departure.
During Prince Harry's speech at the awards ceremony, he thanked the guests for their tireless support during the last months since he announced that he would leave his royal duties, "Meghan and I are very happy to be back with you. Tonight I You said you support me, well, I'm here to tell you that I always have yours. "
The two will attend the Mountbatten Music Festival today at the Royal Albert Hall and the Commonwealth Annual Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, but Meghan made some additional visits while in London.
Meghan visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, as confirmed by the couple's Instagram account. On Friday, they also saw her arriving at Robert Clark School.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry "ran to Silverstone, home of the Grand Prix of Great Britain to open The Silverstone Experience, a new immersive museum that tells the story of the past, present and future of British car racing," described his account. Instagram
Throughout all her surprise engagements and her joint public appearances with her husband, Meghan once again demonstrated her impeccable sense of fashion.
On Saturday, the two arrived at the Mountbatten Music Festival in red ensembles combined with the previous one. Suits Actress dressed in a majestic red dress from Safiyaa. As for Prince Harry, he was dressed in an embroidered red coat and military attire.
His latest joint public appearance also marks Prince Harry's last engagement as the Captain General of the Royal Marines, a role assigned to him in December 2017.
