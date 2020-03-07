Meghan Markle and Prince Harry match in red at the Royal Albert Hall event

Shutterstock
One word: wowzers!
Meghan markle Y Prince Harry They are demonstrating once again why they are two goals … and fashion goals.
On Saturday, the famous couple drew attention and left speechless, as they made a great (and unforgettable) entry into the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall event in London, England.
The dynamic duo certainly stole the show when they both entered the room, holding hands, in matching red outfits.
For the special occasion, the first Suits Star lit the room in a majestic red dress from Safiyaa that featured a cape to the floor, swollen sleeves and a delicate slip on the back that showed her toned legs.
She complemented with striking pieces that combined with her apple-red design. Simone Rocha Meghan pendant earrings, Aquazzura pumps and Manolo Blahnik clutch.
Prince Harry also cleaned very well for the event, as he wore an embroidered red coat and military attire.
And this celebration is bittersweet, as it is Harry's last commitment as Captain General of the Royal Marines, a role assigned to him in December 2017.
This was not lost for the attendees, as the couple received a long applause and a great ovation from the crowd while they took a seat in the royal box, according to PA Wire.
In addition to having a small date, the couple attended the event for a good cause, as it helps raise money for the Royal Marines Association.
Given that this is the last appearance of the couple as "older members,quot; of the royal family, it is safe to say that they are finishing it with a high grade. Starting March 31, the two will leave their royal duties.
Fans may remember that in January, the couple made the shocking decision to withdraw from their royal duties.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," the statement of the two began. "We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."
"It is with your encouragement, particularly in recent years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. Now we plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty towards La Reina, the Commonwealth, and our sponsorships." , he continued his statement. "This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."
While the couple has not shared what plans they have established in their future, they will make an upcoming appearance at the Commonwealth Annual Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.