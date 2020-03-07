Meghan Markle and Prince Harry match in red at the Royal Albert Hall event

One word: wowzers!

Meghan markle Y Prince Harry They are demonstrating once again why they are two goals … and fashion goals.

On Saturday, the famous couple drew attention and left speechless, as they made a great (and unforgettable) entry into the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall event in London, England.

The dynamic duo certainly stole the show when they both entered the room, holding hands, in matching red outfits.

For the special occasion, the first Suits Star lit the room in a majestic red dress from Safiyaa that featured a cape to the floor, swollen sleeves and a delicate slip on the back that showed her toned legs.

She complemented with striking pieces that combined with her apple-red design. Simone Rocha Meghan pendant earrings, Aquazzura pumps and Manolo Blahnik clutch.

Prince Harry also cleaned very well for the event, as he wore an embroidered red coat and military attire.