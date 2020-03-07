Megan Thee Stallion, dragged on Twitter for a 2.7 grade point average!

Megan Thee Stallion released her new album Suga yesterday, and is receiving excellent reviews from her fans and followers on social media.

But MTO News learned that one of its lyrics is causing the beautiful rapper to crawl.

In a new song, Megan admits to fans that she has an average of 2.7 degrees. Megan currently attends Texas Southern University and specializes in health administration, where she is a third year student.

Megan has a busy schedule, so she rarely attends class in person, but says she does her homework online and does all her exams.

MTO News has confirmed that some of her fans are dragging her to Twitter, for appearing as "bluffing,quot; over her 2.7 grade point average. For those who do not know, a 2.7 G.P.A is the equivalent of a C +.

These are some of the people who drag Meg on Twitter: