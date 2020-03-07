Medical student accused of smuggling cancer research released on bail

WORCESTER, Massachusetts (AP) – A Chinese medical student who, according to US authorities, tried to smuggle cancer research material out of the country, was released on $ 100,000 bail for federal prosecutor's objections .

Zaosong Zheng, 30, left the United States District Court in Worcester, Massachusetts on Friday, but will remain under GPS-controlled house arrest, The Telegram & Gazette reported. Your passport has also been confiscated.

Zheng was arrested in December at Logan International Airport in Boston with 21 vials of cancer cells in a suitcase carrying China, authorities said. Authorities claim that Zheng stole materials from his laboratory at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, affiliated with Harvard. The hospital has fired him.

He is accused of smuggling United States assets and making false statements.

The government has opposed his release. Prosecutors argue that it is a risk of escape and that he may be working with the Chinese government, and have raised questions about the source of bail money published by his wife.

Zheng has not been accused of conspiring with the Chinese government, and a federal judge on Friday denied multiple requests from prosecutors to remain in jail.

Zheng and his wife declined to comment outside the court. One of his lawyers, David Duncan, said he doesn't believe his client has done anything wrong.

Federal authorities have not been aggressively persecuting Chinese researchers in the United States, some of whom say they work on behalf of the Chinese government to steal the work of American academics.

Last month, a professor at Harvard University was accused of lying about his ties to a Chinese-led recruitment program and hiding the payments he received from the Chinese government for research.