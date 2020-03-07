Mavericks lose Hawks game protest, Mark Cuban fined $ 500K for criticizing referees – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Mavericks lose Hawks game protest, Mark Cuban fined $ 500K for criticizing referees - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks have lost their protest of the February 22 game against the Atlanta Hawks, and owner Mark Cuban has also been fined $ 500,000 for his criticism and actions against the referees of that game, the league announced Friday.

The Mavericks filed a protest regarding the last eight seconds of that game after the referees told a John Collins basket of Hawks when a goal whistle was blown against Dorian Finney-Smith. After the repetition, the referees discovered that there was no goal, but they still counted the points.

%MINIFYHTML030f85c75cd43a66200c0e0e8472106a11%%MINIFYHTML030f85c75cd43a66200c0e0e8472106a12%

This situation put the Hawks up 111-107, which ended up being the final score.

The play was questioned by the Mavericks because the referee blew a goal whistle when Collins was putting the ball through the hoop. However, the league discovered that "there was an incorrect application of the rules of the game."

This work (and other apparent questionable calls) caused a great deal of criticism from Cuba. According to the league, he publicly criticized the referees before journalists and on Twitter and also walked to the court after the game to face the referees.

"The NBA also determined that Mr. Cuban's conduct toward game officials, along with his public criticism of the NBA arbitration, the arbitration program and the people who work in the League Referee Operations Department, violated the rules of the NBA, "the league said in a statement.

The league member decided to issue Cuban a fine of $ 500,000 for his comments and actions.

%MINIFYHTML030f85c75cd43a66200c0e0e8472106a13%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here