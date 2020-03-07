Mavericks lose Hawks game protest, Mark Cuban fined $ 500K for criticizing referees – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks have lost their protest of the February 22 game against the Atlanta Hawks, and owner Mark Cuban has also been fined $ 500,000 for his criticism and actions against the referees of that game, the league announced Friday.

The Mavericks filed a protest regarding the last eight seconds of that game after the referees told a John Collins basket of Hawks when a goal whistle was blown against Dorian Finney-Smith. After the repetition, the referees discovered that there was no goal, but they still counted the points.

This situation put the Hawks up 111-107, which ended up being the final score.

The play was questioned by the Mavericks because the referee blew a goal whistle when Collins was putting the ball through the hoop. However, the league discovered that "there was an incorrect application of the rules of the game."

This work (and other apparent questionable calls) caused a great deal of criticism from Cuba. According to the league, he publicly criticized the referees before journalists and on Twitter and also walked to the court after the game to face the referees.

Then they call goal. They literally blew the whistle that it was a goal. There was a setback after the whistle. After the review, they said there was no goal, but counting the basket? What the hell is that ? That is NBA arbitration. – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 23, 2020

The referees have bad games. Crews have bad games. But this is not a single game problem. This is the same shit that has been going on for 20 years. Hire former referees who think they know how to hire, train and manage. Realize that 2 years later they can't. Repeat https://t.co/GPqvvWSpuT – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 23, 2020

"The NBA also determined that Mr. Cuban's conduct toward game officials, along with his public criticism of the NBA arbitration, the arbitration program and the people who work in the League Referee Operations Department, violated the rules of the NBA, "the league said in a statement.

The league member decided to issue Cuban a fine of $ 500,000 for his comments and actions.