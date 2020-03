Poppy Cleall scored a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; when the women of England put 10 attempts beyond Wales

Poppy Cleall scored a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; while England Women were still on their way to a second Grand Slam of the Six Nations after a 66-7, 10 attempts, annihilation of Wales in the Stoop.

%MINIFYHTMLd97e5f206d81c355e6e951d47a99454611% %MINIFYHTMLd97e5f206d81c355e6e951d47a99454612%

More to follow …