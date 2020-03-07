Match report – England 33-30 Wales

%MINIFYHTML2329401505a90a178d1bccb0fe18ecde11% %MINIFYHTML2329401505a90a178d1bccb0fe18ecde12%





England finally had too much power for Wales in an entertaining confrontation in Twickenham

England remains in the Six Nations title race in 2020 after securing a 33-30 victory over Wales in Twickenham in a tetchy match on Saturday.

Attempts by Anthony Watson, playing their first game for England since the 2019 World Cup final on November 2, Elliot Daly and Manu Tuilagi, in addition to a metronome performance since the start of the owner Owen Farrell, saw Eddie Jones get a first Triple Crown since 2016

Wales had been caught in the competition with the kicks of Leigh Halfpenny and then Dan Biggar, before an excellent attempt by Justin Tipuric returned to four points at the beginning of the second half.

However, the charges of Wayne Pivac could not continue from there, and they slipped to a third consecutive defeat in the championship, despite facing 13 men in the last six minutes after Ellis Genge had been expelled from sin and Manu Tuilagi was carded, hard, on one shoulder accusing George North: visitors who registered late try Biggar and Tipuric at that time.

The fate of the title of England is now in the hands of the undefeated France, who will face Scotland in Edinburgh on Sunday, before receiving Ireland in Paris on Saturday, March 14, a test that could still be postponed, just like the match of the Round 5 of England against Italy in Rome was.

More to follow …