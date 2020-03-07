Match report – Catalanes 30 – 14 Salford

Dragons in the top half of the Super League table after beating Salford for his third victory in the first four games of the season

















Highlights of the victory of the Catalan dragons over Salford in Perpignan

James Maloney produced an inspiring display to help the Catalans defend themselves against Salford with a 30-14 victory on Saturday.

Two late attempts were enough for the French Super League attire, as they were pushed by the Red Devils at the night game in Perpignan.

Salford, of Ian Watson, was punished at the start of the game when the Dragons performed without complications in the first half to lead 18-0 at the break.

James Maloney played an important role in the victory of the Catalans over Salford

This time last year, Salford scored an impressive 46-0 victory at Stade Gilbert Brutus, but revenge was sweet for the Dragons with Maloney's outstanding performance he signed out of season adding weight to his aspirations in the top six.

Predictions before the game of a defeat of the Dragons went astray when Salford, in order to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat, adhered to his script with the media Kevin Brown and Tui Lolohea, plus three quarters of Ken Sio, which It represents a constant threat.

But Catalans' hooker Michael McIlorum opened the scoring with a short-range attempt from the fictitious half after six minutes, followed by Maloney kicking the conversion.

The former Australian international kicked the Dragons later when Salford defender Gil Dudson was penalized for interfering with a ball game in front of the posts.

Michael McIlorum opened the score for the Catalans

Then Matt Whitley jumped the defense to land in the left corner and the back row added a second after picking up a kick from Maloney on the line for his second attempt in the half hour, with the half-turn of the ex-Penrith Panthers turning again .

Salford returned the blow at the beginning of the second half with a dazzling solo career from the side Niall Evalds, who surrounded Sam Tomkins to score to the right, with Lolohea adding the extras.

And Sio gave visitors hope with a smart touchdown on the right-hand corner flag before being included.

But the Catalans responded, forcing Salford to a series of drop-outs on the goal line before the visitors were penalized for a great entry on Tomkins. Maloney took the two points to make the score 20-10 with 20 minutes left.

Ken Sio scored a consolation attempt for Salford

Then, Salford raised his hopes by taking advantage of a loose Tomkins ball for Sio to add his second to the right. Lolohea failed to convert to leave the game with a six-point balance.

Lewis Tierney struck the Catalans deadly with a dazzling midfield board that resulted in an attempt by fellow endman Fouad Yaha.

Tierney made his own attempt after Israel Folau's good work and Maloney's conversion completed things.