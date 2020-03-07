Marnie, the famous Instagram rescue dog that captured hearts, dies at age 18 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Marnie, the lovely Shih Tzu known for her hanging tongue, died Thursday. She was 18 years old.

She passed "without pain and in peace," said Shirley Braha, who adopted Marnie in 2012 at a Connecticut shelter. Braha made the announcement in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Formerly called "Stinky,quot; during his stay at the shelter and now with 1.8 million followers on Instagram, Marnie became the poster dog to adopt elderly pets.

"When I hear from the people that Marnie made them adopt their older dogs, it's really the most beautiful legacy that she and I could leave in this world," Braha said in the post.

Some big names have had the honor of meeting the dog, such as Demi Lovato, Tina Fey, Chance the Rapper, Katy Perry, Betty White and Selena Gomez.

Braha called Marnie a "magical creature,quot; and "the last love of my life."

About a week ago, he warned supporters that the dog's health was declining, and acknowledged that many of his online followers see Marnie as his own.

"I don't deny anything, time is not on our side," said Braha.

Marnie will be buried in a pet graveyard in Los Angeles. Braha said he would like to hold a public memorial for everyone who wants to attend.