Marnie the Dog, beloved Instagram Shih Tzu, dies at 18

Social networks will never be the same.
On Saturday afternoon, it was learned that the beloved Instagram star, Marnie the dog, has died. Shih Tzu's adorable rescue, which quickly became a sensation on the Internet with his famous "bowed,quot; tongue and bowed pose, died Thursday.
The iconic dog was 18 years old.
Shirley braha, who adopted her baby fur from a Connecticut shelter in 2012, turned to social media to share the heartbreaking news.
"With great sorrow I share the news that Marnie died painlessly and peacefully at home on Thursday afternoon at the age of 18," said the statement on Marnie's Instagram page, which accumulated 1.8 million followers .
"His comfort had decreased significantly in recent days with little hope of improvement and he let me know that he had had enough," the statement continued. "She enjoyed her chicken until the end."
Shirley thanked those who followed her and Marnie's "unexpected journey,quot;, and also shared her most precious moments with her fur baby.
"All I can feel right now is loss, but under that I have so much gratitude," the statement said. "I am grateful to the universe for trusting me with her beautiful soul and providing me with the best friend and perfect companion."
"I am grateful to have been able to give this magical creature the fun and deeply loving life that I wanted and deserved. I am grateful to have been chosen to be the conduit for Marnie to bring joy to the world," Shirley shared. "And I'm grateful for all the human friends and dogs that Marnie and I made along the way, and the strangers on the streets and on the Internet, who have shown us so much love."
She continued: "Above all, I am surprised that the sweet little mess of a puppy that I picked up from a shelter at age 11, which at first did not seem like I was going to be for a long time, managed to inspire others to adopt older dogs When I heard from the people that Marnie made them adopt their older dogs, it is really the most beautiful legacy that she and I could hope to leave in this world. "
At this time, the beloved Instagram star "will be buried in a pet graveyard in Los Angeles."
In addition, Shirley explained that he hopes to organize a public memorial meeting for Marnie fans. However, "due to Coronavirus,quot; nothing has been programmed yet.
