Marnie the Dog, beloved Instagram Shih Tzu, dies at 18

Social networks will never be the same.

%MINIFYHTML7b9978ab6f13f6d4ba690aaf12a067ca13% %MINIFYHTML7b9978ab6f13f6d4ba690aaf12a067ca14%

On Saturday afternoon, it was learned that the beloved Instagram star, Marnie the dog, has died. Shih Tzu's adorable rescue, which quickly became a sensation on the Internet with his famous "bowed,quot; tongue and bowed pose, died Thursday.

%MINIFYHTML7b9978ab6f13f6d4ba690aaf12a067ca15% %MINIFYHTML7b9978ab6f13f6d4ba690aaf12a067ca16%

The iconic dog was 18 years old.

Shirley braha, who adopted her baby fur from a Connecticut shelter in 2012, turned to social media to share the heartbreaking news.

"With great sorrow I share the news that Marnie died painlessly and peacefully at home on Thursday afternoon at the age of 18," said the statement on Marnie's Instagram page, which accumulated 1.8 million followers .

"His comfort had decreased significantly in recent days with little hope of improvement and he let me know that he had had enough," the statement continued. "She enjoyed her chicken until the end."