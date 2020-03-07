Marnie, Shih Tzu, who captivated Instagram with her tongue hanging, dies at age 18

On the train from Connecticut to New York, passengers stared. A businessman looked at the dog and said "fierce."

It turned out that Marnie had 14 rotten teeth, which did not explain the most curious characteristic of the dog: its long tongue similar to Gene Simmons that extended to the side, making it look like it was always laughing. Marnie just had a very long tongue, Braha said.

Once she was cleaned and had dental surgery, Marnie was like a new dog.

She insisted on going everywhere with Mrs. Braha and barked for hours when she was left alone. Marnie accompanied Mrs. Braha to her favorite bar in Williamsburg in Brooklyn, and to parties and restaurants. A couple of times, Ms. Braha slipped Marnie into her work on MTV, where she was a producer.

"He loved to party," said Braha. "You would take her to a group of people, her tail would move, her tongue would hang and run in circles."

In 2014, after the MTV division for which she worked dubbed and was fired from her job, Ms. Braha began posting more and more photos of Marnie on Instagram.

It began as more of a hobby and a way to spend time with your dog hungry for attention than an effort to join the rows of other pets that had become famous online.

"I had doubts that anyone cared," Braha said of his first photos. "There is a lot of content online and it's almost as if the aspiration to fame seems so trivial that it just didn't appeal to me."