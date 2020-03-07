Marnie, Shih Tzu, who captivated Instagram with her tongue hanging, dies at age 18

Marnie, the Shih Tzu whose hanging tongue, funny expression and bowed march made her a celebrity on Instagram, died Thursday at her home in Los Angeles. She was 18 years old.
"He died very, very peacefully," said Shirley Braha, who adopted Marnie from a Connecticut shelter in 2012. "He died in old age is the easiest way to put it."
Marnie's mocking face and her strange gift to pose gained 1.8 million followers on Instagram and turned her from a dirty rescue dog into a poster pet for adopting older animals.
She posed with people like Katy Perry, Tina Fey and Selena Gomez; got a book contract; and at one point he became so famous that his absence at the 2015 World Dog Awards was news in TMZ.
"Marnie knew she was famous and loved it," Braha said Saturday. “He loved it when crowds formed around him. She would do little dances. She would pose. I never trained her to do it. She just looked directly at the camera and stood still and gave all the most perfect selfies they wanted. She was a professional.
Marnie's unlikely rise to fame began after Ms. Braha found her in a Connecticut shelter.
Animal control agents found her on the streets and shelter workers called her "Stinky,quot; because she smelled so bad.
Ms. Braha, who had never had a pet before, fell in love with a photo that the shelter posted on PetFinder. The dog looked directly at the camera with a perplexed look that said: "What the hell am I doing here?" Mrs. Braha said.
When he arrived at the shelter, the dog's fur was dirty and matted. Ms. Braha called her Marnie after musician Marnie Stern.
On the train from Connecticut to New York, passengers stared. A businessman looked at the dog and said "fierce."
It turned out that Marnie had 14 rotten teeth, which did not explain the most curious characteristic of the dog: its long tongue similar to Gene Simmons that extended to the side, making it look like it was always laughing. Marnie just had a very long tongue, Braha said.
Once she was cleaned and had dental surgery, Marnie was like a new dog.
She insisted on going everywhere with Mrs. Braha and barked for hours when she was left alone. Marnie accompanied Mrs. Braha to her favorite bar in Williamsburg in Brooklyn, and to parties and restaurants. A couple of times, Ms. Braha slipped Marnie into her work on MTV, where she was a producer.
"He loved to party," said Braha. "You would take her to a group of people, her tail would move, her tongue would hang and run in circles."
In 2014, after the MTV division for which she worked dubbed and was fired from her job, Ms. Braha began posting more and more photos of Marnie on Instagram.
It began as more of a hobby and a way to spend time with your dog hungry for attention than an effort to join the rows of other pets that had become famous online.
"I had doubts that anyone cared," Braha said of his first photos. "There is a lot of content online and it's almost as if the aspiration to fame seems so trivial that it just didn't appeal to me."
But before he knew it, he was getting more followers.
"Once I started doing it, I realized that I was having a lot of fun and that she was enjoying it," Braha said about Marnie.
By 2015, The New Yorker had decreed Marnie "the most famous American dog on Instagram. "
Ms. Braha said people would write or stop her in the street to tell her that Marnie's story had inspired them to adopt an older pet. As Marnie grew and winters made it difficult for her to leave, Braha decided to move to California from New York.
"Our relationship was that of two best friends," he said. "When she became more geriatric, I was more a caregiver."
During her last days, Marnie was apathetic but still cheerful and had enough appetite to eat her favorite meals of chicken and vegetables.
But an ulcer had developed in the dog's gums and, due to its age, was not healing.
"His body simply did not have the defense to fight against small things like that," Braha said. “It was causing him a lot of pain. His body was going out. "
Braha warned the 1.8 million followers of Marnie on Instagram to prepare to say goodbye and kept them informed about the spirit of the dog and trips to the vet.
On Thursday, she gently stroked Marnie and fed her chicken before dying silently in her dog's bed.
Braha said he has the company of another rescue dog, a 10-year-old boy named Gilda, whom he adopted a month ago and believes it is a mixture of Pomeranian. She also has the warm wishes of Marnie's many fans.
"I have everyone available to cry with me," Braha said. "Who has the privilege of everyone crying with them?"
