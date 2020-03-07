March Madness bracket tracker: complete list of automatic offers for the NCAA 2020 Tournament

The conference tournaments are underway, and so is the crazy fight for automatic offers in the NCAA 2020 Tournament.

There are thirty-two automatic offers at play in the men's basketball tournament, five of which will be decided this weekend. The other 36 teams will be presented on Sunday selection.

Sporting News will track all those automatic offers to March Madness below as support begins to fill. The Ohio Valley Conference and Mountain West will crown the champions on Saturday, followed by the Atlantic Sun, Big South and Missouri Valley conferences on Sunday.

Here is a look at the full calendar of the conference tournament (in alphabetical order). The list below will be updated as teams hit their tickets for March Madness.

March Madness bracket 2020: automatic bid tracking

Conference Tournament Dates East america March 7-14 Athletic american March 12-15 Atlantic 10 March 11-15 ACC March 10-14 Atlantic sun March 3-8 12 large March 11-14 Great east March 11-14 Big sky March 11-14 Great south March 3-8 Big ten March 11-15 Great west March 12-14 Colonial athletic March 7-10 USA Conference March 11-14 Horizon League March 3-10 Ivy League March 14-15 MAAC March 10-14 MAC March 9-14 MEAC March 10-14 Missouri Valley March 5-8 West mountain March 4-7 Northeast March 4-10 Ohio Valley March 4-7 Pac-12 March 11-14 Patriot March 3-11 SECOND March 11-15 From the south March 6-9 Southland March 11-14 Southwest Athletic March 10-14 Summit League March 7-10 Sun belt March 7-15 West Coast March 5-10 WAC March 12-14

After Sunday's selection, the first four games will give notice to March Madness in Dayton, Ohio, on March 17 and 18. The first real round begins after that, on March 19 and 20. The second round continues on March 21 and 22.

Until the final support is published, SN will make informed predictions in its "Field of 68,quot; projections.