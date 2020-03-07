Man Utd vs Man City: impact of Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo acclaimed by Jamie Redknapp | Soccer news





Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo have had an impressive start at Man United

January signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo have transformed Manchester United before their Super Sunday derby with Manchester City, according to Jamie Redknapp.

United enters the Old Trafford clash in their best streak of the season, having won six and tied three of their last nine in all competitions. Recent results have led United to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, the last 16 of the Europa League and three points out of the top four in the Premier League.

Fernandes has played a decisive role in the midfield since his move of £ 46.6 million from Sporting Lisbon, and Redknapp believes that Portugal's international immediately assumed a leading role in United.

Man Utd vs Man City Live

"The signing of Bruno Fernandes has been huge for the club, sometimes it can only take one player to change the feeling, the way they train," Redknapp said in a special Manchester Derby podcast.

"I love his attitude. He dictates the rhythm of the game. And when you see it live, you see a player who can move the threads. He has not entered there and took it easy, immediately entered and is organizing."

"Up to a point, it's like the manager in the field. And that's what you want: someone who can run a game for you. Ole must be very happy with that signing, considering they almost didn't sign it. Ahhing on the rate but now it seems quite cheap. "

Meanwhile, Ighalo, a moving Shanghai Shenhua Limit Day loan firm, has also had a quick start, scoring three goals in two starts, including a double well taken in Thursday's FA Cup victory in Derby.

"Bright signature," Redknapp added. "There was no doubt about his ability. Even at Watford he showed glimpses and Ole obviously knew him, so they're inspired and they're the ones you want."

Ighalo starred in the victory of the FA Cup of Manchester United in Derby

"If you're forming a team for the future, you're not going to put Ighalo on it for the next five years, but right now, as a breach with Marcus Rashford injured, Ole needed someone to come in and make a difference and against Derby it was fantastic and took his second goal extremely well.

"And that will give you a lot of confidence. Even if it doesn't start, get out of the bank and make a difference, that's what you need as a manager."

3:01 Before the Super Sunday Manchester derby, we take a look at the best moments of the Manchester derby in the Premier League Before the Super Sunday Manchester derby, we take a look at the best moments of the Manchester derby in the Premier League

Redknapp believes that Fernandes and Ighalo have helped change the mentality in the Manchester United team.

"There were many games that I saw at the beginning of the season and I thought & # 39; these players are not in that, they are not pulling their weight, they are not pressing themselves & # 39;" Redknapp said.

"Now I am watching them and they are dictating the game, they have a lot of possession, they look dangerous, and to some extent without Rashford, without Paul Pogba, people would have thought, well, that is their season ended. But no.

"And you know what I really like? He hasn't complained, we haven't heard him moan about not having Rashford or Pogba. People don't want to hear that. He kept going. You have to keep going. With the squad you have and it's almost refreshing to hear a manager go that way because we often listen, what can I do? I don't have players. I just kept going. "

Ole: let's make it a classic

1:11 Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says they will aim to win the FA Cup after reaching the quarterfinals with a 3-0 victory against Derby Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says they will aim to win the FA Cup after reaching the quarterfinals with a 3-0 victory against Derby

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Manchester-shaped clubs could serve an exciting derby match on Sunday.

Solskjaer said: "They will feel safe. They are batting, they are playing well. They have just been at the Bernabéu, winning there too, and won the final of the cup."

"So I'm sure they will play their game, we will play our game, and I hope it's good. Hopefully it's a 4-3, as we've seen before. There have been many classics. Do what we can to make it a classic." .

Read more about the press conference prior to the Solskjaer match here

Pep distrusts & # 39; United incredibly aggressive & # 39;

4:00 Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola talks about the derby against Manchester United, live on Sky Sports Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola talks about the derby against Manchester United, live on Sky Sports

Pep Guardiola says he disagrees with suggestions that Manchester United is a defensive team, and says he expects them to be "incredibly aggressive,quot; in the Manchester derby on Sunday.

After Liverpool drew 1-1 against United in October, Jurgen Klopp said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team "only defended himself," but Guardiola doesn't expect a replay on Sunday.

"It doesn't look like this to me," he said. "When I saw the last games, they are incredibly aggressive. I think that in Old Trafford, that will happen. They will defend and we will control a lot. In some games they defend, but what I saw in the last game is an aggressive team."

Read more about the press conference prior to the Guardiola party here

Analysis: defensive improvement of Man Utd

Only PSG has kept more clean sheets than Manchester United in the top five leagues in all competitions this season

One thing may have gone unnoticed in recent weeks … Manchester United's defensive record. They have kept seven clean sheets in their last nine games in all competitions, their best race in two years. They have only granted twice in that time.

Only Paris Saint-Germain has kept more clean sheets in the top five major leagues in Europe in all competitions this period.

Read more about Manchester United's defensive improvement here

