Man stabs his roommate, inside the Novato apartment – Up News Info San Francisco

NOVATO (Up News Info SF) – A man was stabbed in Novato on Friday, allegedly by his roommate, who was later found with his own stab wounds, according to police.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Diablo Avenue. at 7:31 a.m. Friday and I found a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed several times inside an apartment. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

It was not immediately known where the stabbing occurred. Approximately three hours later, Novato police investigators found the crime scene, as well as a 36-year-old suspect man who suffered "significant injuries,quot; from self-inflicted knife wounds.

The man was taken to a local trauma center for treatment and was also included in stable condition.

Investigators determined that the two men are roommates and that the suspect attacked the victim with a knife while the victim was asleep. The victim fled the apartment during the attack to seek help and contacted a co-worker who called 911, police said.

Neither the victim nor the suspect was immediately identified. The suspect will be registered in the Marin County Jail on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon as soon as he is medically authorized, police said.