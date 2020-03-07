Magazine leads to charges of explosives against Minnesota man – Up News Info

An article in a magazine has led a Minnesota explosives manufacturer to have big problems with federal prosecutors.

Kenneth Miller of Brownsville was charged on February 25 with charges of manufacturing, selling and transporting explosives, as well as being a criminal in possession of explosives and firearms. He pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

The Crosse Tribune reports that the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives began investigating Miller after seeing a "Popular Science,quot; article in May 2019 entitled "This pyrotechnics expert turned his Minnesota backyard into a fireworks testing ground. " The article included a photo of Miller throwing an alarm signal from the hood of his truck. The caption says that he buys his devices from industrial suppliers and harvests his parts for his own projects.

Harvesting the bowels of the flares and using them to make explosives that are then sold is illegal.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources launched its own investigation into Miller in March 2019. There was a fire near his property and an investigator saw numerous parachutes such as those used in Miller's rockets in the trees where the fire began and in the Miller land.

Miller's lawyer, listed in court records as James Ventura. He did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Saturday.

