M Health Fairview confirms that it proved that the first confirmed minnesotan had coronavirus – Up News Info

M Health Fairview confirmed that it was caring for a senior resident of Ramsey County who was confirmed to have coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Health says that this person traveled on a cruise ship that had a known case of COVID-19, before starting to develop symptoms on February 25.

Hospital management says the facility was prepared to handle the virus, and that it effectively followed the protocols it had implemented.

His staff was notified in advance, and the patient arrived at the hospital with a mask. Subsequently, health workers accompanied the person to the appropriate room, examined her and then sent her back to her home for quarantine.

On Saturday, M Health Fairview sent the following statement to Up News Info:

We rely on our team, on the policies and procedures that we have implemented and on our ability to provide excellent care to our patients. We are also aware of the need to contain and protect our staff and our community, and we are sure that all precautions were taken in this regard. The M Health Fairview team has been preparing for this, including table exercises this week, and we were ready. Our system has been built to effectively manage the response to a public health crisis like this. Our main priority is to provide the best possible care to each patient while ensuring the safety of our staff, providers and other patients. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has established a hotline for the public to call if they may be presenting symptoms or suspect they might need a test: 651-201-3920.

Patient privacy laws prohibit the hospital from sharing more information.