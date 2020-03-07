Luke Hemsworth's bicep injury costs him a kick in & # 39; Westworld & # 39;

HBO

While attending the premiere of the third season of the science fiction series in Los Angeles, the actor known for his portrayal of Ashley Stubbs talks about his fight scenes with his co-star Evan Rachel Wood.

Luke Hemsworth Trusting Evan Rachel Wood be easy on him while filming action scenes for the latest series of "Westworld"since he had just undergone bicep surgery.

The Australian actor plays security force chief Ashley Stubbs in the hit HBO sci-fi series, a role he will see fighting with the character of Wood, the host of artificially intelligent robots Dolores.

However, he says that the success of his fight scene was entirely due to the actress, since she had to take care of him due to an injury.

"That was all Evan, she does things and I try to keep up," Hemsworth tells Variety. "It was a couple of days, they actually operated my biceps, so I said:" Whatever you do, don't kick my biceps. "So he kicked me in the face and that was fine." .

The star spoke at the premiere of the third season in Los Angeles, where all the stars appeared on the red carpet.

Tessa Thompson, who plays the executive of the theme park "Westworld" Charlotte Hale, says that the third season will be a new beginning and a story arc for the show.

"In a strange way, it seems that this is the premiere of the program again because we have entered the real world and the program continues to ask the question of what it means to be human, but is asking a host, a pun, a new questions, "he explains.

"We have many people who have joined our cast, fresh blood, so it seems that the program is starting again. It is a program that surprises not only the audience, but surprises people who are lucky enough to work . that."

The third season of "Westworld" will premiere on HBO on March 15.